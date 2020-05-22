https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-fox-meteorologists-direct-message-to-cuomo-after-losing-mother-father-in-law-to-coronavirus-in-nyc-nursing-homes

On Thursday night, Fox News Channel meteorologist Janice Dean reminded Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that her husband’s parents, who tragically died after contracting the novel coronavirus in New York City long-term face facilitates, are not just “numbers on a curve,” but real human beings who are being mourned, albeit improperly due to COVID-related restrictions.

Dean, who rarely gets political and is well-liked by media figures on both sides of the aisle, appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to bring attention to the nursing home scandal in New York, a story being largely ignored or downplayed by the liberal mainstream media.

“I have not seen the coverage of this,” an emotional Dean told Carlson, according to Fox News. “Twenty percent of our lost loved ones are from nursing homes … because Governor Cuomo and several other governors forced COVID-recovering patients into nursing homes.”

Dean noted that the governor and his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, cracked coronavirus-relates jokes on-air mere days ago.

“The fact that I am seeing, last night, him … making fun, inappropriate jokes and insensitive jokes, cruel jokes … make no mistake,” the meteorologist said. “I am glad that Chris Cuomo has recovered from COVID because he apparently did have it. And I’m glad that their family is well, but my family is not well. And that is not something to joke about.”

Gov. Cuomo required nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to take in COVID-19-positive patients, despite those facilities being environments in which the virus is far and away most deadly. The Democrat only reversed the policy on May 10, after thousands of deaths, including Dean’s in-laws.

Cuomo is also taking heat following an admission from the New York Health Department of undercounting nursing home deaths, only enhancing the scandal. For example, according to Dean, her mother-in-law is not being counted as a COVID nursing home death because she technically died in the hospital after contracting the virus in the nursing home; a clear move from Cuomo to obfuscate the scandal, she says.

“[My mother-in-law] was rushed to the hospital, died in the hospital and her number will not be counted as a nursing home or assisted living home [death] because of the governor’s policy of saying that she died in the hospital, even though it was confirmed COVID,” she said.

Dean’s father-in-law was a New York City firefighter and U.S. Air Force veteran. “These people are real people,” she emphasized. “They are not just numbers on a curve.”

“We weren’t able to have a funeral for them or celebrate their life properly,” added Dean. “That was very difficult from the normal way that people would mourn. We didn’t have that.”

