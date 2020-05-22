https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/gavin-mcinnes-on-hydro-clox-a-chloroquine

Are you tired of hearing about the coronavirus yet? I’m over it. Steven Crowder is tired of it, too. We are all pretty sick of hearing about it and talking about it. Nevertheless, Gavin McInnes makes the conversation interesting again with his in-your-face opinion on how to stay safe from “the COVID.”

“How are you staying safe on the Eastern seaboard,” Crowder asked?

“By existing,” Gavin replied. “This whole thing is a myth. We’re in Manhattan right now. It’s a ghost town. There are only construction workers and homeless people. And I’m walking around thinking, you’re all being lied to — go back to work!”

For those of us paying attention, the grossly inflated number of “expert” reported COVID-19 deaths is enough to make any thinking-person question the stats.

If you haven’t watched the latest “Louder with Crowder” Thursday night livestream, then you have yet to be enlightened by what is arguably the most candid back-and-forth conversation COVID-19 and the prescription treatment known as “Hydroclox-a-chloroquine,” or more commonly known as hydroxychloroquine.

Here’s a clip from the show. Enjoy…

