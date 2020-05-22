https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-harris-faulkner-powerfully-responds-to-bidens-you-aint-black-comment-ive-been-fighting-against-this-notion

Though everyone has been pounding former Vice President Joe Biden for having the temerity to tell black voters “you ain’t black” if they don’t pull the lever for him in the November election, none have been so poignant or powerful as Harris Faulkner of Fox News.

Speaking on the network Friday, Faulkner said Biden’s comments push the painful idea that being black means thinking a certain way and talking a certain way.

“I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, or you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things,” Faulkner calmly said. “My whole life, I grew up military, pretty much neutral along the zone of can we all just get along no matter what we look like.”

Faulkner recalled her biracial daughters and how Biden’s comments are so offensive that he should respond to them publicly.

“I have biracial daughters,” she continued. “This is more than just a little offensive; it is shortsighted; it is a blind spot for this former vice president. He should’ve gotten up immediately on whatever venue or microphone he had. I would’ve said it for him immediately right there on ‘The Breakfast Club.’ And say, ‘you know what, let me restate that.’”

“You don’t have to be any particular race to know when someone puts you down because you’re different,” she concluded.

Faulkner also shared the statement from Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the Trump campaign and leader of Black Voices for Trump, which she felt characterized Biden’s comments perfectly.

“White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice,” said Pierson. “It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or free-thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of black Americans and I have always known — Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

In an appearance on the “The Breakfast Club” on Friday, Biden made his comment when host Charlamagne Tha God told the former vice president to come back on his show to answer “more questions” pertaining to black American issues.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Symone D. Sanders, Joe Biden’s campaign adviser, instantly came to his defense, arguing he made the comments in “jest” while citing his past record with black Americans.

“Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party’s nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that’s exactly what he intends to do this November,” Sanders tweeted. “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

