https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-harris-faulkners-powerful-personal-reaction-to-bidens-insult-to-black-voters

Fox News host Harris Faulkner delivered a powerful, personal explanation for why it was “more than just a little offensive” when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden asserted Friday that African Americans “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him.

What are the details?

During a Friday morning interview with New York radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Biden told African American host Charlamagne tha God, “I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden’s comment drew outrage, both online and in the media.

Fox News’s “Outnumbered” addressed the issue, and Faulkner, who is African American, was asked by co-host Melissa Francis to weigh in. What she said left the panel momentarily speechless.

In reaction to Biden’s remarks, Faulkner said:

I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things, my whole life. I grew up military—pretty much neutral along the zone of ‘can we all just get along no matter what we look like.’ I have bi-racial daughters, Melissa, you know them. This is more than just a little offensive. It is short-sighted, it is a blind spot for this former vice president. He should have gotten up immediately on whatever venue, microphone he had—I would have said it for him immediately, right there in the one that he was already in on ‘The Breakfast Club’ and say, ‘You now what, let me restate that.’

Faulkner added, “But, you know, I think this says it better,” and she read a portion of the statement issued by Black Voices for Trump, which says:

White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice. It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

After reading the quote from Trump 2020 senior advisor Katrina Pierson, Faulkner added, “You don’t have to be any particular race to know when someone puts you down because you’re different.”



Harris Faulkner Torches Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

