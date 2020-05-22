https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/watergate-emmetsullivan-doj/2020/05/22/id/968635

Sixteen prosecutors from the Watergate case are calling on the court system to ignore the Department of Justice and not drop the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Washington Times reported Friday that the prosecutors filed a friend-of-the-court brief at the D.C. Court of Appeals and argued that District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who is overseeing the Flynn case, should have the final say on the matter — not the DOJ, which said recently the charges against Flynn will be dropped.

Sullivan, the prosecutors wrote, is “not required to serve as a rubber stamp” for the DOJ.

“Independent judgment is unquestionably informed by an adversary presentation in which all parties are not singing from the same hymnbook,” the brief reads, according to the Times.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI. He was originally investigated for having conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before President Donald Trump took office. Flynn served in the West Wing for 24 days before he was let go.

Flynn’s sentencing has been delayed multiple times since he submitted his guilty plea.

Also on Friday, FBI director Christopher Wray ordered an internal review into possible misconduct in the Flynn investigation. The review will examine whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the course of the investigation and evaluate whether any improvements need to be made.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the FBI may have tried to entrap Flynn during its probe.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

