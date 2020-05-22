https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/need-better-experts-cdc-admits-coronavirus-mortality-ratio-similar-1957-58-flu-pandemic-no-lockdown-needed/

CDC Director Dr. Redfield

The CDC admitted this week that the mortality ratio for the COVID-19 virus is simlar to the mortality rate of 1957-1958 flu pandemic.

CDC, 5/21/20 https://t.co/tgHPRpK769, concedes infection fatality ratio (IFR of) “Covid19/Wuhan flu” is = 0.27%*, almost= to 1957-58 pandemic H2N2 flu in U.S., i.e., 0.26%** h/t @ElonBachman BUT NO “LOCKDOWNS” in 1957-8! (1/3)… pic.twitter.com/ZcW4uezLax — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 22, 2020

3/3 Henderson also observed, re: 1957-8: “Measures were generally not taken to close schools or recommend wearing masks; Quarantine was obviously useless because of the large number of travelers & frequency of mild or inapparent cases” https://t.co/cXtiA2xkBT — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) May 22, 2020

In 1957-1958 caused 1 to 2 million deaths worldwide.

From 77,000 to 116,000 died in the United States.

The US population in 1957 was 177 million — or about half of the current population.

The coronavirus has reportedly killed 97,184 Americans mostly seniors and those with co-morbidities.

Globally the virus has killed 337,992 individuals.

The seasonal flu this year killed an estimated 24,000 to 62,000 Americans.

The World Health Organization estimates that 290,000 to 650,000 die from the flu each year across the globe.

The economy was not destroyed for the flu.

