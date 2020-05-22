https://www.dailywire.com/news/we-need-more-prayer-not-less-trump-says-houses-of-worship-are-essential-calls-for-their-reopening

President Donald Trump told reporters in a press conference on Friday afternoon that the Center for Disease Control, at his direction, was releasing guidance for reopening houses of worship as essential operations.

“At my direction, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing guidance for communities of faith,” said Trump. “I’m identifying houses of worship ⁠— churches, synagogues and mosques ⁠— as essential places that provide essential services.”

During the brief remarks, Trump said he would “override” governors refusing to allow churches and other houses of worship to resume operations, although the president did not elaborate further.

“Some governor’s have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship ⁠— that’s not right,” said Trump. “So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship essential.”

“These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united. The people are demanding to go to church and synagogue, go to their mosque” said Trump.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now, or this weekend,” said the president. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

