Former congressman Trey Gowdy excoriated the announcement from FBI Director Christopher Wray of an internal probe into the Mike Flynn debacle.

Gowdy made the comments to Martha MacCallum on her Fox News show on Friday.

“It’s been four years! What the hell have they been doing?!” replied Gowdy.

“I mean, this happened in 2016 and 2017 so, I mean it’s not like he just learned of the misconduct, we just learned of it, or some of your viewers just learned of it. He’s known about it since the day he became the FBI director,” he added.

Wray announced on Friday the internal inquiry into the conduct of FBI agents in their investigation into former Trump national security advisor Flynn. Critics of the prosecution of Flynn say the Obama administration improperly abused the power of government to punish political opponents.

“So, why now in May of 2020 you are announcing a look back at misconduct in 2016 and 2017, uh, I don’t know what’s next, I mean, the Lindbergh baby kidnapping, John Wilkes Booth, I mean I don’t know what else he’s going to look at that happened a long time ago,” Gowdy continued.

“The time for investigating misconduct is much more contemporaneous than four years!” he concluded.

Gowdy also opined on the demand from Susan Rice, the former Obama national security advisor, that the unredacted transcripts of Flynn’s calls to a Russian ambassador be released. He said that he had seen some of them and that they would be “boring” to read.

