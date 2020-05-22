https://thehill.com/homenews/news/499109-whitmer-disappointing-to-see-trump-not-wear-mask-during-ford-visit

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) criticized President TrumpDonald John TrumpSenate panel approves Trump nominee under investigation Melania Trump thanks students in video message during CNN town hall Fauci says media will be ‘seeing more’ of him, coronavirus task force after press hiatus MORE’s decision to not wear a mask publicly during a tour of a Ford factory as “disappointing” in an interview.

“It wasn’t surprising but it was disappointing,” Whitmer said in an appearance on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowSchumer: Fauci may testify before Senate next week Biden says he would pick Michelle Obama as running mate ‘in a heartbeat’ Poll: 1 in 5 voters prefer Sanders for Biden VP pick MORE on Thursday.

“As you saw in the footage, all of the Ford executives wore the masks. All of the employees were wearing masks, all of the press were,” Whitmer said. “And it’s really important that anyone with a platform has a responsibility to make sure that they model precisely what we’re asking everyone else to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added, “This is about public health. Not one person’s or another.”

“This is about all of us. And anyone in a position of power, and responsibility, I hope emulates and does precisely what they’re asking everyone else to do,” the Michigan governor continued, noting that car companies and the United Auto Workers Union have taken steps to enact safety precautions for auto workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer tells @Maddow it was “disappointing” to see President Trump not a wear a face mask during his trip to a Michigan Ford plant. “Anyone in a position of power and responsibility, I hope, emulates and does precisely what they’re asking everyone else to do” pic.twitter.com/fZCP7BMmxn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2020

Trump traveled on Thursday to Ypsilanti, Mich., to tour a Ford factory in Michigan being used to produce ventilators. He did not wear a mask in front of reporters despite the company’s policy requiring all employees and visitors to do wear personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump toured the factory floor without any face covering, although Ford executives who joined him were wearing masks.

Trump told reporters, “I had one on before. I wore one in this back area, but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Reporter: “Could you just take us through your thought process of why you decided not to wear a mask.” President Trump: “I had one on before. I wore one in this back area — but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.” pic.twitter.com/AmJXUecymp — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2020

Trump also said that company officials told him a mask was not necessary during the tour.

“Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit.”

Trump has also previously not worn a mask during trips to Arizona and Pennsylvania. The White House had defended Trump’s decision, saying that he is tested daily for the coronavirus and has always tested negative. Officials have said that masks are intended to prevent infected people from spreading the virus.

Several staffers with access to Trump and Vice President Pence tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, including one of the president’s personal valets.

Trump’s physician has also prescribed hydroxychloroquine for him as a preventative measure against the coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed. Trump said this week that he will soon stop taking the medicine and that “I think the regimen finishes in a day or two,” meaning he has been on it for roughly two weeks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

