https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/wray-fbi-will-investigate-investigation-flynn/

The FBI will investigate its own investigation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who for a time was President Trump’s national security adviser, FBI chief Christopher Wray confirmed on Friday.

Flynn was one of the Trump associates caught up in the Democrats’ claims the 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, and he was charged with a process crime, of lying to FBI agents.

He later moved to withdraw that plea, apparently on the grounds he submitted it when the FBI threatened to prosecute his son, and the Department of Justice recently concluded the agents’ interview of Flynn was without legal grounds, so it moved to drop the case.

Now the Washington Examiner reports FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of how the bureau handled the case.

TRENDING: ‘No face masks allowed’: ‘Stop listening to dumbass’ governor

The Examiner noted: “Wray made the call as he faces increased pressure from Republicans, who say he has been too resistant to disclosing secrets about the Trump-Russia investigation that they believe unfairly targeted President Trump and the people around him.”

The review is to be done by the bureau’s Inspection Division and will check for any employee misconduct as well as look as possible policy changes that could be needed.

Disciplinary measures also would be evaluated.

The Flynn case has not yet been dismissed as the DOJ has requested because of Judge Emmet Sullivan’s decision not to do that.

The DOJ said the agents’ interview of Flynn, in which he was accused of lying, never should have happened because his conversations with a Russian ambassador were “entirely appropriate.”

Sullivan instead of dismissing the case told John Gleeson, a retired judge, to argue against the DOJ’s motion to dismiss.

Now, however, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has given Sullivan 10 days to explain why he did not dismiss the case.

The Examiner reported Wray said the FBI review will “complement” the review already being done by U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen, who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to investigate.

Flynn’s lawyers, the Examiner said, have reported that Jensen found “stunning evidence of government misconduct.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

