(CNBC) Two French kids reportedly stumbled upon more than $100,000 worth of gold while they were in coronavirus lockdown.

According to local media, the children — both around 10 years old — made the discovery when their family went to stay with an older relative in the French town of Vendome after lockdown measures were enforced in March.

A few days after their arrival, they decided to build a fort, BFM TV reported, which led them to search for objects they could use around the house. During the search, the children found the two gold bars wrapped up in old sheets.

