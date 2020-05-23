https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/21m-brooklyn-field-hospital-shuts-covid-19-patients-treated-zero/

(DAILY WIRE) A $21 million field hospital in Brooklyn, New York, built to deal exclusively with a predicted flood of COVID-19 patients, has been shut down.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated? Zero, The City reported.

The facility was part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s demand for thousands of additional hospital beds for what he predicted would be a massive influx of COVID patients. The city built smaller facilities at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center (350 beds) and Stony Point on Long Island, along with a 2,910-bed medical center at the Javitz Center.

