https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/acting-dni-richard-grenell-promises-documents-come-including-flynn-kislyak-phone-call-transcript/

Earlier this week The Daily Beast Editor-in-Chief Noah Schachtman tweeted out his latest interview with lying Democrat Eric Swalwell saying the failed presidential candidate no longer trusts the ODNI and FBI to deliver the truth about the Russia Collusion scam.

Swalwell made the comments after recent documents confirm the Russia collusion investigation was a complete hoax and excuse by the Obama administration to spy on the opposition party during the 2016 election.

Swalwell and The Daily Beast are obviously still shamelessly pushing the debunked Russia conspiracy.

Of course, this is more proof that you can NEVER trust the liberal media or lying Democrat politicians.

The Russia collusion was completely debunked with the Mueller probe and every day since then.

In response to Schacktman’s tweet Eric Swalwell took a swipe at outgoing DNI Richard Grenell and acting DNI John Ratcliffe.

Thanks for showing up on Twitter. You never once came to brief the Intel Committee (First DNI Director who failed to do so). If you have nothing to hide, why don’t you release Flynn’s call with Russia? #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/2CbV9O1xMA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020

It is telling that Swalwell praises corrupt acting FBI Director Chris Wray. No?

That’s when Ric Grenell put Swalwell in his place.

This was a brutal takedown!

Those are coming. It’s very important for the public to see ALL of them. For too long the public has been misled. Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements! #troubling https://t.co/gzyNJuQJDY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020

But Swallwell wasn’t through. The Democrat politician dared Richard Grenell to release the General Flynn-Ambassador Kislyak phone call transcript.

Ric Grenell told him he plans on doing that before he leaves the position.

Those are coming. It’s very important for the public to see ALL of them. For too long the public has been misled. Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements! #troubling https://t.co/gzyNJuQJDY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020

As we reported earlier today General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell believes the phone call transcript will show the two dignitaries did not even discuss the Russian sanctions – which was widely reported by the liberal media over the past two years.

The post Acting DNI Richard Grenell Promises More Documents to Come Including the Flynn-Kislyak Phone Call Transcript appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

