https://www.dailywire.com/news/bet-founder-robert-johnson-blasts-democrat-joe-biden-over-racist-remarks-he-believes-that-black-people-owe-him-their-vote

Black Entertainment Television (BET) founder Robert Johnson blasted Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday after Biden made a remark about the black community that was widely deemed as racist.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” with co-host Charlamagne Tha God, Biden, unprompted by a question, said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“Vice President Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell Black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not Black unless they vote for him,” Johnson told Fox News. “This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that Black people owe him their vote without question; even though, we as Black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.”

Johnson, who is America’s first black billionaire, said last year that the Democrat party “has moved too far to the left.”

“And for that reason, I don’t have a particular candidate in the party at this time,” Johnson continued. “I think at the end of the day, if a Democrat is going to beat Trump, then that person, he or she, will have to move to the center and you can’t wait too long to do that.”

At the time, Johnson praised the pre-pandemic economy that the Trump administration had built, saying, “the economy is doing great, and it’s reaching populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs and employments and the opportunities that come with employment … so African-American unemployment is at its lowest level.”

In 2018, Johnson gave credit to President Donald Trump for the economy, saying, “I believe that if you take into account the Trump tax cut, you take into account the drop in unemployment and particularly unemployment for African-Americans, it’s the lowest it’s ever been in history. And you take into account the fact that interest rates are fairly stable, they will probably drift up, but so far.”

“And I think the business community is committed to reinvest capital that they get from some of the tax advantages and that as a result of that, I think the economy is going to grow,” Johnson continued.

As recently as last November, Johnson said he did not believe that any of the Democrat presidential candidates were strong enough to beat Trump.

“If you take a snapshot today, I don’t think that group is capable of beating Donald Trump, despite what the polls say,” Johnson said. “I do not see anybody in the Democratic primary race today that is enough in the center where I believe most are the voters are, and particularly where most African Americans are.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

