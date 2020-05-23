https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/bet-founder-robert-johnson-suggestion-joe-biden-aint-black-comment/

Joe Biden sent a shock wave through the political and media world on Friday with his outrageous comments about black voters.

One person who had a few things to say about it was Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson.

He is clearly not impressed with Biden.

Breitbart reports:

BET Founder Robert Johnson: Joe Biden ‘Should Spend the Rest of His Campaign Apologizing to Every Black Person He Meets’ BET co-founder Robert Johnson has condemned Joe Biden for claiming that black people aren’t really black if they don’t vote for him. “VP Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell Black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not Black unless they vote for him,” Johnson said in a statement obtained by Fox News’s Bret Baier. “This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that Black people owe him their vote without question; even though, we as Black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.”

See Bret Baier’s tweets below:

Statement by Robert L. Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television & RLJ Companies.

“VP Biden’s statement today represents the, arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell Black people, the descendants of slaves,1/2 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 22, 2020

2/2 Statement by Robert L. Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television “that they are not Black unless they vote for him. This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that Black people owe him their vote without question; even though,1/3 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 22, 2020

Statement by Robert L. Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television and The RLJ Companies. “we as Black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every Black person he meets.” — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 22, 2020

No one would blame Johnson for feeling this way.

Biden really stepped in it this time.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

