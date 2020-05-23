https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-reopen-abott-beto-crenshaw

Failed presidential candidate and unsuccessful Senate candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke had strong words about the re-opening of Texas. O’Rourke told Gov. Greg Abbott that opening up Texas is “dangerous, dumb and weak.”

Abbott allowed Texas to move to Phase 2 of its re-opening plan, which permitted more businesses to open up and expand capacity for businesses that were already open. Abbott moved the state to Phase 2 after the state’s hospitalization and COVID-19 positivity rates improved.

“Gov. Abbott’s focus is to keep Texans safe while also restoring their ability to get back to work, pay their bills and put food on their tables,” John Wittman, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said. “That is why he is opening the Texas economy in a safe and strategic manner that relies on data and doctors and will protect lives while restoring livelihoods.”

On Friday night, Gov. Abbott tweeted: “Texas is Opening Safe, Smart, and Strong.” To which, O’Rourke responded: “Dangerous, dumb and weak.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) lampooned O’Rourke’s tweet by taking a comical shot at all Democrats.

“A deadly lesson in failed leadership: Texas leads the country in uncontrolled spread of coronavirus,” O’Rourke also wrote in a tweet that included a link to a Washington Post article titled, “Study estimates 24 states still have uncontrolled coronavirus spread.”

“Despite what Trump & co. (Abbott & Patrick) say, stay home if you can & wear a mask if you have to go out. It will save lives,” O’Rourke added.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) fired back at O’Rourke for chiding the governor’s re-opening strategy.

“What a condescending reaction,” Crenshaw tweeted to O’Rourke. “The guy who wanted to be Texas’s Senator truly believes Texans can’t make decisions for themselves and that they are ‘dumb and weak’ for living their lives and trying to feed their families.”

“And yes, he’s talking to all Texans, not just our governor,” Crenshaw wrote. “Governor Abbott can’t force anyone to go back to work. Texans are choosing to do that, despite what people like Beto scream from their ivory towers.”

Despite having the second-largest population in the U.S., Texas has the seventh-most confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15th-most coronavirus deaths. Texas has 48 confirmed coronavirus deaths per 1 million, 11th-best in the nation.

Crenshaw and O’Rourke also locked horns after Beto accused the former Navy SEAL and representative in Texas’s 2nd congressional district of “selling his own book to the GOP.” Crenshaw hit back at O’Rourke by saying: “Millionaires fundraising for millionaires.”

