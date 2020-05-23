https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-supporter-andrew-yang-asked-about-bidens-you-aint-black-remark-suddenly-has-tech-issues-didnt-answer

Former Democratic presidential candidate and current CNN contributor Andrew Yang suddenly experienced tech issues on Saturday and did not respond when asked on CNN about a highly controversial remark that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made on Friday about the black community.

CNN played Biden’s remarks from Friday, which were widely deemed as racist, where he said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club”: “I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera asked Yang, who endorsed Biden for president in March while on CNN, “What’s your reaction?”

Yang then allegedly had technical difficulties, even though the video feed was still working, and did not respond to Cabrera.

Yang did not make any remarks on Twitter about the question, but did retweet a video clip that Cabrera posted that showed a portion of their interview.

