Bill Maher said that he regrets the impeachment led by Democrats against President Donald Trump, and added that it “turned out to be a horrible thing.”

“The impeachment, I mean, if I could do it over again, I wouldn’t,” Maher said on Friday’s episode of “Real Time.” “Because it just emboldened him.”

“Now, he can conduct this war on accountability, and nobody even — it barely made the papers,” Maher continued. “I bet you most people are watching this and going, wow, I hadn’t heard that. Because the news is all COVID.”

Maher also said that special counsel Robert Mueller “f***ed it up.” The show’s guest, Michael Moore, alleged that Trump “bullied Mueller, he threatened him, and Mueller got scared and wouldn’t even bring him in to be interrogated.”

Last month, Maher said Trump deserved to be impeached for “favoring” states that “are nice to him” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I find one of the most galling parts about this is that the president is favoring certain states over the others. Governors who are ‘nice’ to him, as he calls it, get a lot of attention and all of the equipment they want,” Maher told Sen. Bernie Sanders. “To me, this is even more of an impeachable offense than what he did with Ukraine or Russia.”

In January 2019, Maher voiced his support for impeaching Trump. “I don’t know how we get out of this except by getting him out of office,” Maher said. “I wasn’t necessarily for impeachment until recently, but I think you have to go ahead and do it.”

Also during the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” leftist filmmaker Michael Moore said they only way Trump will win reelection is if he cheats.

Moore proclaimed that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would win the popular vote by five million votes, but added that Trump could still win the Electoral College.

“The only way they are going to pull it off is if he’s able to cancel the election or postpone it,” Moore said. “That is what we’re going to have to fight against because I’m certain that is what is going on in his head right now.”

“The only way Republicans can win, and this has been true for a few elections, is to cheat,” Moore claimed. “Is to somehow game it, rig it, do whatever they need to do.”

Moore also mocked the armed protestors who demonstrated at the Michigan Capitol building last month against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown extension.

“This time he’s already got his gun guys. The guys with the guns. You saw this in Michigan,” Moore said. “Showing up at the capitol for the last couple of weeks with their long arms and threatening everybody to the point where the governor, last Tuesday, just shut the legislature down. She was so afraid.”

“I want to appeal to people to not be afraid of these guys with the guns,” Moore said. “I went to high school with them. I know. They want to kill Bambi. That’s their idea of a real fight. Them and a deer. If the deer were ever armed — if it was a fair fight, these guys would never be in the woods.”

“He’s just trying to scare liberals because liberals get scared easy,” he added.

