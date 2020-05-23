https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/bill-maher-says-now-regrets-trumps-impeachment/

(THE BLAZE) Bill Maher said that he regrets the impeachment led by Democrats against President Donald Trump, and added that it “turned out to be a horrible thing.”

“The impeachment, I mean, if I could do it over again, I wouldn’t,” Maher said on Friday’s episode of “Real Time.” “Because it just emboldened him.”

“Now, he can conduct this war on accountability, and nobody even — it barely made the papers,” Maher continued. “I bet you most people are watching this and going, wow, I hadn’t heard that. Because the news is all COVID.”

