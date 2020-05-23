http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3e1i4NezgPM/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks about black voters by stating that it’s wrong to argue that someone “is less black,” or less of a certain group and those sorts of tropes aren’t needed. He also pointed to Biden’s apology for the remarks and said that having “a president who apologizes, that might be a relief to a lot of people.”

Brooks said, “Tim Scott, the African American Republican senator from South Carolina, had a good tweet. He said, 1.3 million African Americans voted for Donald Trump, and it didn’t make any of them any less black. It’s just a bad rule in general to say someone is less black, someone’s less Jewish, someone’s less Catholic. These are just tropes we don’t need.”

He added, “And so, he said something. He was trying to be funny on a show that’s very edgy, and he apologized for it. So, to have a president who apologizes, that might be a relief to a lot of people.”

