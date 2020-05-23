https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-owens-destroys-biden-for-racist-comments-exposes-hypocrisy-of-the-democratic-party

Candace Owens sternly rebuked Joe Biden for saying on Friday that black people “ain’t black” if they do not vote for him in 2020.

Owens, who routinely uses her platform to expose how poorly the Democratic Party has treated black people, said that Biden’s comments were yet another example of how Democrats view “black people as trained chimpanzees.”

“WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’. Disgusting! @TheDemocrats view black people as trained chimpanzees who should not ask questions, but perform the same circus act every 4 years,” Owens wrote.

“REMINDER BLACK PEOPLE: If you don’t do the bidding for wealthy white Democrats ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’. Just IMAGINE the media reaction if @realDonaldTrump said this to a black person that asked questions about his policies? Or if Trump said ‘ain’t’ when speaking to black people?” Owens added.

After sparking widespread backlash, Biden apologized for his comments.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier,” Biden told black leaders on a call Friday afternoon. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”

Still, Biden’s moment of racism has provided the Republican Party another opportunity to maximize outreach to the black community.

The Trump campaign plans to capitalize on the moment by highlighting Biden’s racist comments in a seven-figure ad buy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

