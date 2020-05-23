https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/clint-black-country-music-love/2020/05/23/id/968712

Striking a patriotic note on Memorial Day weekend, country music star Clint Black on Newsmax TV we need to “back away from the hate” as Americans, unveiling his new song “America (Still in Love With You).”

“This is kind of my hashtag ‘back away from the hate’ movement here,” Black told “Saturday Report.” “We need to remember how lucky we are, how many things we have in common, how few differences we really have.”

The lyrics of his sure-to-be-a-hit single have patriotic and political undertones:

“We had a rocky start never certain it would last

We nearly came apart but now that’s all in the past

We’ve stood the test of time and though it doesn’t seem that long

We’ve toed the line for years now and we’re still going strong

You’ve gotta know you’re not alone I’m still in love with you in spite of all our ups and downs

We’ve gone our separate ways but we’ve come back around

And even when we fight just a little or a lot

When it comes to friends you’re the best one that I’ve got

And I’m still in love with you America I’ll still stand beside you when we don’t see eye to eye

And I’ll help to guide you when you can’t see the light

And if fate again should find you with your back against the wall

Just let history remind you who’ll be answering the call

You’ve gotta know you’re not alone I’m still in love with you even when you lose your way

There’s nothing I won’t do to bring you better days

In everything you are and anything you’re not

When it comes to friends you’re the best one that I’ve got

And I’m still in love with you America We may seem too proud, get too loud

That’s just what we do

Americans of every stripe

We’re all red, white and blue And I’m still in love with you with all our ups and downs

We’ve gone our separate ways but we’ve come back around

And even when we fight just a little or a lot

When it comes to friends you’re the best one that I’ve got

And I’m still in love with you America”

“Our country’s been through a lot,” Black told host Grant Stinchfield. “It’s made a lot of mistakes, but I believe as a whole we continually try to right the ship, and we need to appreciate that part of America.

“Let the politicians duke it out and let’s be kinder to each other.”

Ask whether it was disappointing this song needed to be written, Black said the lows help us all savor the highs of being Americans.

“I have two minds on that: If it never rained, you might not appreciate the sunshine,” Black said. “We have to continually be reminded there are those out there who seek to do us harm, who hope for our failings, and we have to continually remind ourselves we have a lot to be proud of, even with our flaws.”

