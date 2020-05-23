https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cnn-waited-12-hours-cover-bidens-aint-black-comment-networks-quickly-breeze-past/

CNN waited 12 hours to cover Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment — while ABC, CBS, and NBC averaged only one minute of discussion about his shocking remarks.

According to a report from Media Research Center, the evening newscasts from ABC, NBC, and CBS spent a combined 187 seconds talking about the comment that sent shock waves through social media.

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest” Unbelievable. This is what Biden said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black” Watch for yourself. It wasn’t made in jest. pic.twitter.com/FP0sBoz6kP https://t.co/BKMm0SMD7K — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2020

During an appearance on the Breakfast Club radio show on Friday, the presumptive Democrat nominee told the black host, Charlamagne Tha God, that if you don’t for him, “you ain’t black.” The comment rapidly went viral and drew condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

MRC noted that NBC anchor Lester Holt dismissed the whole thing in 21 seconds.

“ABC and CBS both “balanced” Biden’s gaffe with bad news for Trump. ABC’s Mary Bruce ran down a list of Trump’s apparently racist statements, and CBS’s Ed O’Keefe dragged out their polling showing Biden was winning black voters by a score of 90 percent to three percent,” MRC’s report continued.

Meanwhile, CNN waited until late Friday night to address Biden’s comment.

Erin Burnett interviewed Charlamagne late into her Friday night show.

WATCH: Charlamagne Tha God says Joe Biden “was really one of the people on the frontline when it came to … mass incarceration” of Black Americans. pic.twitter.com/9k98YD3WJg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 23, 2020

Biden apologized for the comment on Friday afternoon, saying that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

