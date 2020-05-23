https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/democrat-presidential-candidate-joe-bidens-charitable-organizations-refuse-reveal-sources-funding-e-china/

Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden’s charitable organizations are reluctant to report where the money came from that supported their initiatives. Many now believe this reluctance is due to the fact that China is behind major donations to Biden’s organizations.

The Washington Free Beacon came out with a shocking report related to Joe Biden’s charitable groups. The University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, the domestic policy-focused Biden Institute at the University of Delaware and the Biden Cancer Initiative, all launched in 2017, are now reluctant to provide information on who is behind their donations.

All three entities have refused to reveal the sources of their funding, a potential landmine for the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee that raises questions about the influence of individual, corporate, and foreign donations on the presidential candidate. The lack of transparency has drawn the attention of a watchdog group that is now demanding that the federal government investigate whether foreign money has flowed to the Biden Center in Philadelphia.

China and traitorous US politicians put in place trade deals that were one sided in China’s favor. Along with this, China stole as much intellectual property as it could get its hands on from US companies through manufacturing deals in China and outright theft.

China is more than willing to give a few million to a bogus Biden entity and in return gain multi-millions in research and development that it can literally steal through Biden’s initiatives in the Northeast. But then again, this is par for the course with Biden. His family benefited from his time in office, like the family of a mob boss. Biden’s son Hunter benefited from $1.5 billion in investments from China during Biden’s time in office, for example.

Senator Ted Cruz commented on the Biden Center too:

Wow. New report that the Biden Center is refusing to disclose its donors. All its donors—especially foreign donors—should be publicly disclosed. Most troubling: Biden Center won’t answer if receives $$ from CCP. https://t.co/XafkuedrM8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2020

While President Trump stands up to China, the Obama Administration and Obama’s Vice President Biden were happy to sell out America for pennies on the dollar with China. It’s not even a question on which 2020 candidate would be best for the US in dealing with China.

