(CNN) Drug smugglers took advantage of the current pandemic to conceal methamphetamine in shipments of hand sanitizer and face masks sent to Australia, according to officials.

Earlier this month, officers with the Australian Border Force found two kilograms of meth hidden in shipments of some of the most needed items during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know criminals will go to any length to smuggle drugs into the country, so it’s no surprise they’re trying to use in-demand items such as masks and hand sanitizer to hide them in,” ABF Superintendent John Fleming said in a news release on Friday.

