(LIFE NEWS) A priest has contradicted Pope Francis’s assertion that the coronavirus pandemic was caused, not by God, but by nature “having a fit.”

Father Linus Clovis said today at the virtual Rome Life Forum that the Pope’s and other bishops’ eagerness to deny that COVID-19 is a sign of God’s displeasure is “even more disturbing” than the closure of the churches.

“For Catholics … a ‘great wall’ was erected in their face as the Church hierarchy succumbed, without demur, to governmental pronouncements that placed all churches under ‘quarantine,” Clovis said.

“Even more disturbing was the speed with which a caucus of episcopal voices were raised to contradict the faithful’s ‘sensus fidei’ that the pandemic was very likely a divine chastisement,” he continued.

