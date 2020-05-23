https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/san-francisco-fire-pier-45-fishermans-warf/2020/05/23/id/968720

About a quarter of the pier at Fisherman’s Wharf “has been lost to the flames” of a four-alarm fire, as more than 125 San Francisco Fire Department firefighters have responded to the blaze, according to the department’s public information office.

No injuries have been reported, and the pier has reportedly been evacuated.

The first reports of the first came in at 4:17 a.m. PT, as flames were visible in the darkness of the morning.

The fire engulfed a building on the pier’s southern end that partially collapsed, then caught on to two other buildings. The flames also spread to a third building in danger of falling.

Fireboat St. Francis kept any flames from reaching the historic SS Jeremiah O’Brien ship, which was built during World War II, a department spokesperson said.

“When firefighters arrived, the flames were literally lapping over the Jeremiah O’Brien,” the spokesperson told KPIX. “They literally saved the O’Brien.”

