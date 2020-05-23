https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/former-congressman-allen-west-hospitalized-motorcycle-accident/

Former Florida Republican Congressman Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.) was injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon and was taken by helicopter to a Texas hospital where he is in “stable condition and undergoing assessment” according to a statement posted to his Twitter account. The 59-year-old Iraq war veteran West was reportedly cut off by a vehicle and collided with another motorcycle.

The Dallas Morning News reported West had led a Texas Freedom Rally in Austin earlier Saturday after leading a caravan of bikes and cars from Dallas to Austin. The accident took place outside of Waco after the rally, according to a Facebook post by his wife, Dr. Angela Graham-West.

Please pray for Allen West. He is in Emergency and his motorcycle has been hit outside of WACO. On my way to hospital now. Posted by The Republican Coffee Corner with Angela on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Twitter updates by Team West:

“UPDATE: Team West here with an update. LTC West is now at the hospital and undergoing assessment. As we learn more we will continue to provide updates”

“UPDATE: 1/2 According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment…2/2 Family and members of Team West are at the hospital, and we will continue to provide updates. We appreciate the support and kind notes and solicit your continued prayers. #PrayersForAllen”

West was elected to Congress in 2010 as part of the Tea Party wave but was redistricted out of his seat following the census. He ran and lost in 2012 in a different district. West later moved to Texas and is running this year for chairman of the Republican Party of Texas against incumbent James Dickey. The two were set to square off at the party convention in July.

Dickey said on Facebook Saturday night, “I have just learned that Allen West has been in a motorcycle accident outside of Waco and is in the emergency room. I ask you to join me and my family in praying for him and his family.”

I have just learned that Allen West has been in a motorcycle accident outside of Waco and is in the emergency room. I ask you to join me and my family in praying for him and his family. Posted by James Dickey, RPT Chairman on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush asked for prayers for West.

Just heard news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 23, 2020

