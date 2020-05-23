https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499330-former-gop-rep-allen-west-injured-in-motorcycle-accident

Former Florida Republican Congressman Allen West was injured in a motorcycle accident in Waco, Texas, his wife announced Saturday evening.

“Please pray for Allen West. He is in Emergency and his motorcycle has been hit outside of WACO. On my way to hospital now,” Angela Graham West wrote in a Facebook post.

West, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, is running for chair of the Texas Republican Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former government official’s campaign Twitter account shared Graham West’s the Facebook post, saying “We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity.”

Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity. As we get more information, we will provide updates. #PrayersForAllenhttps://t.co/uw7tMogjEm — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 23, 2020

The campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.

Texas Republican Chairman James Dickey, West’s political opponent, joined other Texas Republicans in asking for prayers for West.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have just learned that Allen West has been in a motorcycle accident outside of Waco and is in the emergency room,” Dickey wrote in a statement on Facebook. “I ask you to join me and my family in praying for him and his family.”

I have just learned that Allen West has been in a motorcycle accident outside of Waco and is in the emergency room. I ask you to join me and my family in praying for him and his family. Posted by James Dickey, RPT Chairman on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the oldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and nephew of former President George W. Bush, also shared a message on social media.

“Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery,” Bush said on Twitter.

Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity. As we get more information, we will provide updates. #PrayersForAllenhttps://t.co/uw7tMogjEm — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

