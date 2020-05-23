https://www.theepochtimes.com/frozen-chicken-and-turkey-products-recalled-due-to-possible-contamination-with-small-rocks_3361814.html

Federal food safety authorities announced Friday that some 276,872 pounds of not-ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products have been recalled because they may contain small rocks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a release that Conagra Brands, Inc., Russellville, Ark. and Marshall, Mo. establishments, have announced the Class I recall, which indicated a high degree of health risk.

The reason for the recall is that the products, which were produced on various dates at two different establishments, may contain foreign matter, which the FSIS identified as little bits of rock.

The federal food safety agency said that Friday’s recall, which pertains to Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls, expands on an earlier April 10 recall of products made by the same company.

The earlier recall related to some 130,763 pounds of not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl products. It was prompted by complaints to Conagra Brands by customers who bought the products saying they found rocks inside.

According to Friday’s recall notice, the company said that the items were shipped to a variety of retail locations throughout the United States and exported to Canada.

While there have been no confirmed reports of people falling ill after eating these products, the FSIS urged consumers who may have bought them not to eat them.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS warned.

FSIS said the following additional products are subject to Friday’s recall:

9.5-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of Dec. 1, 2020. The product bears establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of Oct. 25, 2020. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of Oct. 26, 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of Oct. 26, 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of Oct. 25, 2020. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

Here (pdf) are the labels of the products announced in the May 22 recall.

The April 10 recall relates to not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl products produced on Jan. 23, 2020. The products have the establishment number “EST P115” inside the USDA Mark of inspection and are as follows:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

Here (pdf) are the labels of the products announced in the April 10 recall.

The federal agency explained that a Class I health hazard, which is the classification of the current recall, is a situation where “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

