A mob of around 200 people attempted to interfere with German police in the Marxloh no-go zone of the city of Duisburg as they were trying to arrest an 18-year-old.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the officers attempted to enforce an arrest warrant against the young adult, but would not specify what the exact charges were.

The suspect spotted the officers and initially fled into a house. When officers followed and attempted to arrest him, he fought back. A group of other residents also came into the house and tried to stop the police from making the arrest, Die Welt reports.

After threatening the locals with pepper spray, a mob of around 200 people, many of them said to be linked to organised, migration-background criminal clans, surrounded the house. Officers called for reinforcements, and it eventually took 36 of them to get the teen in custody.

German politicians have labelled the Marxloh area of Duisburg a no-go zone for several years due to its high level of crime and unemployment. The area also boasts a high population of migrants and migration-background residents, with 64 per cent having foreign roots.

In 2018, German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that there were several no-go zones across Germany and that it was the duty of the authorities to keep Germans safe because “the state has the monopoly of power”.

“That means, for example, that there are no-go areas… where no-one dares to go,” Merkel confessed, adding: “One has to call them by their name and do something about them.”

While the mainstream media has long claimed that no-go zones do not exist in Europe at all, such areas have become problems for police trying to enforce laws and maintain order in multicultural societies.

In France, for example, there has in recent weeks been a wave of anti-police attacks and riots in no-go zones, some of which have gone on for multiple nights despite national coronavirus lockdown measures.

The most recent rioting took place in the commune of Argenteuil this week following the death of a local motorcyclist and saw police attacked and cars set on fire.

