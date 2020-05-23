https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/gov-blackface-northam-locks-state-june-spotted-virginia-beach-without-mask-no-social-distancing-crowd-20/

In March Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued stay-at-home orders for state residents, which prohibited anyone from leaving home except for trips deemed “essential,” such as getting food or seeking medical assistance.

The order also banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

The order “shall remain in full force and in effect until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by further executive order,” said the order’s text.

“We are at the beginning of a period of sacrifice. This s a difficult and unprecedented time… I have faith in you as Virginians,” the Democrat said. “We need to take this seriously and act responsibly. We will get through this together.”

The order went into effect immediately All public beaches were closed “for all activity, except exercising and fishing. Social distancing requirements must be followed.”

On Friday Governor Northam opened Virginia Beach for the weekend with the following order, “If people swarm these beaches and ignore social distancing rules or the regulations the city has put into place, I will not hesitate to reinstate Phase 1 restrictions or even close the beach outright if necessary.”

On Saturday Governor Ralph Northam was seen out at Virginia Beach.

The governor was walking around without a mask in a crowd.

He was not concerned about social distancing.

Virginia Gov Northam on the Virginia Beach boardwalk; no mask, no social distancing 🚓 pic.twitter.com/TURhdUD0zl — A (@johnwelIs) May 23, 2020

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a medical doctor, today in Virginia Beach. Care to report on it ? pic.twitter.com/oA7DP9CTLH — Mark Dunn (@MarkDunnGuitar) May 23, 2020

Remember: No gatherings of 10 or more people.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in Virginia Beach today (5-23-20) Remember, no gatherings of 10 or more people! #ReopenVirginia pic.twitter.com/ItJeeBy3wc — Mick (@Shotinlinecop) May 23, 2020

