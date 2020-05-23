https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/horrible-karen-tries-get-kids-go-home-isolate-gets-massive-tail-whip-right-face-video/

Karen tried but she can’t stop the bikers!

This horrid woman tried to block some kids from having fun.

Got a tail whip in her face.

The video is from 4 years ago.

The woman is dangerous!

Via Dan Bongino and Josh Man Mode.

GET OUT OF THE WAY KAREN pic.twitter.com/QoBafB2xon — Josh (@JoshManMode) May 22, 2020

