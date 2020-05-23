https://www.westernjournal.com/husband-dresses-costumes-embarrass-wife-zoom-meetings/
With so many people working from home, life has looked a little different lately. Fewer rush hours, more yard projects. Less business attire, more walks around the neighborhood. While some people are finding the isolation crazy-making, others are enjoying working from home. When families are working from home, though, and sharing the same space to…
The post Husband Dresses in Costumes To Embarrass His Wife During Her Zoom Meetings appeared first on The Western Journal.