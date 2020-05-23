https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/islamic-call-prayer-blaring-5-times-day-coronavirus-lockdown-sparks-noise-complaints-los-angeles-video/

King Fahad Mosque in Culver City, CA

Socialism, Sharia law and Islam are creeping in while we are all distracted with authoritarian Coronavirus lockdown orders.

The Muslim community has been flexing its muscle since government officials have ordered unconstitutional lockdown orders across the country.

Culver City is the latest Southern California city to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or “adhan,” to blare five times a day from a loudspeaker (beginning at 4:30 AM) during the Coronavirus shutdown.

Many residents in Culver City however say the Islamic call to prayer is too loud and made formal complaints to the police department.

Mahmood Navi stood on the roof of King Fahad Mosque and used a microphone to belt out the Islamic all to prayer.

The mosque has a giant blue and white minaret that towers over the street in Culver City.

WATCH (looks and sounds like the Middle East):

Feel The Sound Of Azan 😊 Historic moment #King_Fahad_Mosque Azan on the loudspeaker for the first time Culver city California 😍 pic.twitter.com/sn0YsLw3UK — Irfan Raaz Hadi ( عرفان ) (@IrfanRaazHadi) May 16, 2020

The police department revoked the amplified noise permit after numerous complaints from residents.

However, three days later, the city reinstated the permit if the mosque agreed to lower the volume.

Los Angeles Time reported:

Outside the Culver City mosque, some pedestrians stopped in their tracks when they first heard the adhan, seemingly surprised. This was something new, and it was not altogether clear how it would be received — as with many things Muslim in the U.S. But in Culver City, the call to prayer did not go unchallenged for long. After four days, on May 18, the city’s police department revoked the amplified noise permit, citing people congregating at the mosque in violation of the county health order, as well as “numerous loud noise complaints from area residents.” “We have had and will continue to have a great relationship with mosque leadership,” said Capt. Jason Sims with the Culver City Police Department. “We are certainly happy to help with facilitating any type of service that is not in violation of county health orders.” Three days later, the city changed course again, reinstating the permit on the condition that the mosque lower the volume. Meanwhile, on the Nextdoor social networking app, debates raged between neighbors.

Recall, For the first time in the history of Minnesota, the Muslim call to prayer was broadcast over an outdoor speaker placed over the rooftop of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

