https://www.theblaze.com/news/jemele-hill-tries-to-defend-bidens-racist-comment-but-it-immediately-backfires

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill attempted to defend Joe Biden’s racist comments about black voters on Friday, but it did not go over well with Hill’s followers.

According to Hill, the former vice president’s declaration that black people “ain’t black” if they do not vote for him is “accurate.” Hill also excused Biden’s remark as a “joke.”

“The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate. The issue was that it came from Biden. It also was clearly a joke that didn’t land. But I’m wondering where all this outrage was yesterday when y’all president declared his public devotion to a Nazi sympathizer,” Hill tweeted.

What was the reaction?

Hill’s response did not go over as planned. Turns out, people don’t like being told who to vote for just because their skin is of a certain color.

“Nah. It was inaccurate. And *we* determine what is culturally, customarily, politically ‘Black’ in its orientation. From the in-group, not the out-group. And the Trump part is a red herring. He creates outrage fatigue,” one person told Hill.

“So I’m not black according to because I don’t support the party you support? Makes total sense,” another person responded.

“Trump being racist isn’t an excuse to carry water for Biden, who has a very long record of white supremacy,” another person told Hill.

“Sorry I’m black, it ain’t accurate, he lost me with this one. It’s basically saying we have no nuanced positions about anything other than being outraged daily about racism, so we’ll basically do anything to vote against Trump,” another person said.

Another person simply responded, “‘It was accurate’ wow.”

“Nah. It’s NOT accurate. It WASNT a joke. That deflection ain’t working either. Can’t wait for the day we stop justifying goofy shit just because the person saying it is a part of whatever party we THINK is for us,” another person told Hill.

Anything else?

Hill was not the only prominent voice of the black community who seemingly defend Biden.

Nikole Hannah-Hones, the Pulitzer Prize winner for the controversial 1619 Project, wrote in a since-deleted tweet that there is a difference between being “politically black” and “racially black.”

“There is a difference between being politically black and being racially black,” Hannah-Jones said. “I am not defending anyone, but we all know this and should stop pretending that we don’t.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

