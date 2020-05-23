https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-calls-out-amazon-amazon-torches-him-in-statement

Amazon fired back at presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden late on Friday after Biden accused Amazon of not paying “its fair share.”

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: No company pulling in billions of dollars in profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers,” Biden tweeted. “It’s time for Amazon to pay its fair share.”

Included in Biden’s tweet was a link to a CNBC news article that highlighted remarks Biden had given on Friday morning during an interview with the publication.

“I don’t think any company, I don’t give a damn how big they are, the Lord almighty, should absolutely be in a position where they pay no tax and make billions and billions and billions of dollars, No. 1,” Biden said. “The whole notion of this is: Are you playing the game fairly? What’s the capitalist system all about? The capitalist system is about everyone dealing fairly and dealing straight up with the American people and with their employees.”

Amazon responded to Biden’s remarks several hours after he posted his tweet, writing: “Joe Biden, We pay every cent owed. You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon.”

.@JoeBiden We pay every cent owed. You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon. https://t.co/bKV4Hy4Ma8 — Amazon Policy (@amazon_policy) May 22, 2020

Biden’s tweet calling out Amazon came after he made what were widely deemed as racist remarks about black people during a separate interview on Friday morning, saying, “I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

