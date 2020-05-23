https://www.westernjournal.com/john-krasinski-accepts-major-networks-offer-viral-good-news-show-fans-outraged/

Whether he’s portraying Jim Halpert or Jack Ryan, actor John Krasinski always aims to keep his fans entertained and happy.

But Krasinski’s latest role as businessman and entrepreneur appears to have left a sour taste in the mouths of some of his fans.

“Some Good News,” Krasinki’s hit YouTube show, encouraged people during the pandemic with feel-good stories and bits.

Each episode, Krasinski virtually hosted special guests, like the original cast of the hit Broadway show “Hamilton” and his former co-stars on the long-running NBC sitcom “The Office.”

He also hosted a virtual wedding and graduation celebration.

After only eight weeks of episodes, the feel-good internet show garnered 2.57 million subscribers on YouTube.

Now, Krasinski has decided to sell “SGN” to ViacomCBS in hopes that the good news could reach an even larger audience on the company’s online platform, CBS All Access.

#SomeGoodNews lives on! We’re so excited to be joining the ranks of a historic news organization like CBS. As John has always said, you ARE the good news, and so it’s up to all of us to keep #SGN going in the same way it began, with your good stories front and center. https://t.co/AqYd4Xx2Dg — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) May 22, 2020

While the business move could potentially help “SGN” reach an even wider audience, some fans of the show were still riled up.

“So he made 8 YouTube videos comprised largely of unpaid contributions from fans, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn’t even going to make it anymore? Just cashed out? Does this rub anyone else the wrong way, kinda?” one Twitter user wrote.

“[R]emember when he created this free feel good YouTube show to “make people feel good” and now he is…………….selling it for $$$? really cool, 100% honorable,” freelance writer Lindsey Weber tweeted.

I was enjoying Some Good News. But it’s depressing to work my butt off for years on YouTube and then see celebs step in and do it for a few weeks on a lark then get million dollar deals off it. Ah well.https://t.co/U6g9I123fk — ComicTropes (@CTropes) May 22, 2020

John Krasinski said you can have good news for $9.99 a month https://t.co/jhjvaPGVss — G. L. (@ginadivittorio) May 22, 2020

I’m not happy about it. The way it was was all part of the charm. It’s what I loved about it. — Slightly Toasted Tanya (@TDRich1318) May 22, 2020

Krasinski’s decision to sell his uplifting news show didn’t come easy.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter his original plan was to keep the show available on the free YouTube platform, but he decided that partnering with ViacomCBS would help him further spread the good news.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people!” Krasinski said in a statement to the outlet.

“From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

“SGN” will be produced via Comedy Central Productions.

“Comedy Central Productions is excited to partner with John and bring his beloved ‘Some Good News’ to audiences around the world through ViacomCBS’ family of brands,” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS’ entertainment and youth group, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The uplifting show is expected to be rebranded over the summer, and though it will have a new host, Krasinski will remain on as an executive producer, the outlet reported.

