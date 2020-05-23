http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/r2UhHJCYYzI/madonnas-new-nipple-exposing-instagram-post-is-something-to-behold-fan-writes-youre-losing-your-marbles
UPDATE Madonna, our agent provocateur, added later, hilariously: And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F*^ks Given. Thanks for coming to the Ceremony! 🎓 Class of 2020!
EARLIER Madonna’s new Instagram post is a nipple baring, stark look at her inner thoughts. A fan writes: “You’re losing your marbles.” Madonna says: “Current Wardrobe Sitch……………”
PS No judgments here! This looks like a photo from some time ago, and I’m sure Madonna thinks of it as art. I had to censor it for our carriers, but you can see the real thing on Instagram.