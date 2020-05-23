http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7nrU1vbQKZI/

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Crews are battling a four-alarm fire burning at a warehouse at Pier 45 at Fisherman’s Wharf Saturday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Haze seen across SF skyline from 4-alarm Pier 45 fire

As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.

The fire has left haze and plumes of smoke over San Francisco.

Firefighters tell ABC7 additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O’Brien ship were threatened by the fire.

The O’Brien ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.

Firefighters say the warehouse is a “total loss,” though a fire boat was able to save the O’Brien ship, fire officials said just before 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what ignited the flames and investigators are now working to learn the cause and origin of the fire.

Crews say no one was hurt in the fire.

A total of 145 firefighters responded to the scene and fire crews are expected to be at the pier through the afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m.

Video earlier from the scene shows massive flames along the pier and San Francisco’s skyline.

According to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter, evacuations were underway at adjacent commercial warehouses during the fire.

Baxter also said fire crews were evacuated when walls began collapsing in the warehouse during the fire fight.

He said “to our knowledge,” there was no inside the warehouse when the fire sparked and no one was supposed to be in the building.

A seafood distributor at Pier 45 said on Instagram Saturday morning that the fire has caused about $15,000 in damage. The fire damaged trucks and equipment at Water 2 Table, which receives and distributes fresh fish to Bay Area businesses.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.