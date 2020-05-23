http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Kq7wiFeYPWA/

Actress Mia Farrow took her hostility toward President Trump and his MAGA base up a notch on Friday, saying his is “gonna kill off” his supporters by urging governors to reopen places of worship across America.

“Youre gonna kill off all your supporters,” the Great Gatsby actress said in response to President Trump announcing CDC guidelines to allow places of worship — including churches, synagogues, and mosques — to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Youre gonna kill off all your supporters — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2020

“Today, I am identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential places that provide essential services,” Trump said at Friday’s surprise briefing.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship. That’s not right,” the president continued, adding that blue state governors, some of whom have tried to crack down on religious gatherings, can call him with questions.

“If there’s any questions, they’re going to have to call me, but they will not be successful in that call,” Trump said.

“Governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now — for this weekend,” he added.

Farrow has taken aim at the president in recent weeks, experiencing a full blown meltdown before her 403k Twitter followers following Trump’s decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), which is suspected of playing a role in China’s efforts to keep the severity of the coronavirus outbreak under wraps.

“This is deplorable and an OUTRAGE. We should give more to the WHO. My God. This vindictive little man knows how to deflect from his own failures,” she said in a now-deleted tweet.

“I want a real president,” Mia Farrow added in another tweet, along with “I need a Xanax.”

I want a real president — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 14, 2020

I think i need a Xanax — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

