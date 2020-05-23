https://thehill.com/homenews/media/499281-michael-moore-the-only-way-trump-wins-in-2020-is-if-he-cheats

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore said Friday night that there’s no way President TrumpDonald John TrumpREAD: The Hill’s interview with Anthony Fauci Trump’s routing number revealed as press secretary announces he’s donating quarterly salary to HHS: report Former White House aide won M contract to supply masks amid pandemic MORE can win reelection unless he “cheats.”

Moore appeared on “Real Time With Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherMaher to Tara Reade on timing of sexual assault allegation: ‘Why wait until Biden is our only hope?’ Eric Holder defends Biden: Allegation ‘inconsistent with the person who I’ve come to know’ Maher presses Pelosi on coronavirus spending: ‘Funny money’ may collapse economy into depression MORE” and warned that Trump may be planning ways to boost his chances against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Jobless rate exceeds 20 percent in three states | Senate goes on break without passing small business loan fix | Biden pledges to not raise taxes on those making under 0K Trump to attend SpaceX launch in Florida Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers demand answers on Chinese COVID hacks | Biden re-ups criticism of Amazon | House Dem bill seeks to limit microtargeting MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in November.

“The only way they are going to pull it off is if he’s able to cancel the election or postpone it,” Moore said of the Trump campaign. “That is what we’re going to have to fight against because I’m certain that is what is going on in his head right now.”

Moore noted that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe big tent: Unifying America National popular vote would not diminish politics in presidential decisions Hillary Clinton: Trump ‘needs to stop playing a doctor on TV’ MORE, the 2016 Democratic candidate, won the popular vote against Trump by three million votes but still lost the election. He suggested that Biden will win by five million, but said Trump could still win the Electoral College with the help of his ardent fanbase of supporters.

Maher suggested that is why Trump is warning against making voting easier for more people, noting Trump’s comments earlier this month against mail-in ballots: “You’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

“That is actually what he said,” Maher said. “You’ve got to give it to this guy, he does speak his inner monologue.”

Moore said that if voting is made easier and there is no voter suppression, “Republicans are going to lose.”

“Because the majority of the country does not support the Republican agenda. The majority of the country are not climate deniers. The majority of the country believe women should be paid the same as men. Go down the whole list — the majority of the country takes the liberal, center, left Democratic Party position on most issues,” Moore said.

“The only way Republicans can win, and this has been true for a few elections, is to cheat. Is to somehow game it, rig it, do whatever they need to do,” he added.

Trump has frequently panned the idea of expanding mail-in voting, raising unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots are “corrupt” and susceptible with fraud. Voting experts recognize that there are higher levels of voter fraud with mail-in voting than with in-person voting, though overall cases of fraud remain rare.

The HBO host noted Trump’s “war with the post office,” which includes threatening to withhold federal funds from Michigan over its decision to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) slammed Trump’s threat, calling it “scary [and] unacceptable.”

“Which, of course, sounds to me like the exact same playbook from Ukraine — withholding aid,” Maher said, referring to Trump’s impeachment. “That’s one of his big tricks. Except this is our country.”

Moore, the frequent Trump critic who directed a documentary about the president’s 2016 victory called “Fahrenheit 11/9,” called for Americans to be “in fighting mode.”

“Because he is,” Moore said.

