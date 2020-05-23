https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michellemalkin-identitypolitics-democrat-race/2020/05/23/id/968703

Joe Biden’s latest “then you ain’t black” gaffe required a public apology, but it was a “faux-pology” to appease the minority base Democrats want to keep under wraps, according to syndicated conservative columnist Michelle Malkin on Newsmax TV.

“Many of these white, privileged Democrats think that they hold the power to certificate, to issue authenticity documents to minorities based on how they vote,” Malkin said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.“

“And it’s not just black people; it’s Asian, it’s Hispanics; and as one of the prominent conservatives [air quotes] of color who’s fought on the political battlefield for more than a quarter century, I’ve been called all the names in the book.

“You get called a banana, you get called a coconut, you get called an Oreo, right? You’re yellow, or black, or brown on the outside and they tell you that you’re white on the inside because you think a different way from them.

“And so all of this is Kabuki theater.”

Kabuki theater is a classical Japanese dance-drama known for its elaborate costumes and dynamic acting and is used in political discourse to describe an event characterized more by showmanship than substance.

“I just want to dash some reality here on the whole situation, because most of the left will forgive Joe Biden and march on,” Malkin told host Grant Stinchfield. “I’d like to think this is going to have some material impact on how blacks are going to vote in November, but you know the reality is, it’s not.”

And the media will be complicit in lnot holding Biden accountable, no matter the magnitude, says former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

“Some members of the media said, ‘his comment about black people was met with mixed reaction’; who was praising these comments that Joe Biden made?” Lewandowski told Stinchfield. “Even Barack Obama’s political director of the White House called out Joe Biden and said that these comments are out of line and needs an apology.

“There is no one supporting these comments. You’ve got a 77-year-old white person who’s telling the African American community how black they can be? This is outrageous.”

Malkin, Philadelphia-born, South Jersey-raised, and the daughter of Filipino immigrants, is a controversial figure in conservative politics. She is starting her own show each Saturday primetime on Newsmax TV in the coming weeks.

