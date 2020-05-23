https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/middle-east-tv-station-resurrects-advocacy-suicide-bombings/

A Palestinian Authority television station has resurrected a video promoting suicide and murder.

Palestinian Media Watch said the song-and-dance video, first aired in 2017, has been broadcast at least four times in recent weeks.

It promotes suicide bombings.

The song urges listeners to “strap on the explosive belt, detonate it in Haifa,” the Israeli port city.

See the video, which was aired April 26 and 29, and May 2 and 3:

PMW said that even the coronavirus crisis “is not enough to cause the Palestinian Authority stop indoctrinating Palestinians that nothing surpasses dying as a ‘Martyr’ while murdering Israeli civilians.”

“The PA’s message to carry out suicide bombings – even specifying which Israeli cities to target: Haifa and Atlit – was repeated at least four times in the last few weeks on an official PA TV station.”

The lyrics:

“Strap on the explosive belt, Detonate the first in Haifa and the second in Atlit (i.e., Israeli cities)… Strap on the belt, O daughter of my land, and detonate it in front of the enemies. How sweet is the taste of Martyrdom, I have found none like it”

“Even while Israel is helping to save Palestinian lives by training Palestinian doctors and transferring hundreds of tons of supplies to fight Covid-19, the PA is not changing its fundamental ideology: Murdering Israelis is right and should be celebrated, even through song and dance,” PMW said.

The video praises the first Palestinian female suicide bombers by name, glorifying Wafa Idris and Ayyat Al-Akhras. Idris was the first and Al-Akhras the youngest, age 17, when she murdered and wounded.

“PMW has documented that the PA continues to broadcast and play songs through its official media and at public events that urge Palestinians to murder Israelis in terror attacks, glorify Martyrdom-death for ‘Palestine,’ and brainwash kids to see themselves as future ‘Martyrs’, and merely ‘ammunition’ to attack Israelis,” the report said.

