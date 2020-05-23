https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/insanity-traitor-jeff-sessions-trump-duty-damn-fortunate/

In April the Trump campaign sent a letter demanding former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions stop using President Trump’s name in his advertising.

The Trump campaign called Sessions “delusional” for using his name and told him the president does not support him.

It was because of Jeff Sessions that the criminal Mueller witch hunt was launched against this president.
The Mueller investigation derailed the president for two years until it was finally dissolved.

President Trump endorsed former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville in the Alabama Senate race.

On Friday President Trump again slammed his former and fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Trump tore into former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Friday evening.

The President took a shot at turncoat Sessions and told the people of Alabama not to trust the former AG.

TRUMP: 3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville, the true supporter of our MAGA agenda!

Jeff Sessions tweeted to President Trump in response saying, “I did my duty and you’re damn fortunate I did!”

What a joke.
Sessions was AWOL for two years as Attorney General and TURNED ON TRUMP the same week he was sworn in!

Senatorial candidate Tommy Tuberville responded to Jeff’s attacks on Saturday.

Tommy Tuberville: Jeff Sessions is so desperate, he told Donald Trump to thank him for the immoral and unconscionable Russia investigation! The only people who seem to agree are Democrats. Help me keep him from “helping” President Trump (and the Democrats) again here!

