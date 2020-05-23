https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/insanity-traitor-jeff-sessions-trump-duty-damn-fortunate/

In April the Trump campaign sent a letter demanding former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions stop using President Trump’s name in his advertising.

The Trump campaign called Sessions “delusional” for using his name and told him the president does not support him.

It was because of Jeff Sessions that the criminal Mueller witch hunt was launched against this president.

The Mueller investigation derailed the president for two years until it was finally dissolved.

President Trump endorsed former Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville in the Alabama Senate race.

BREAKING NEWS: @realDonaldTrump officially endorsed my campaign for U.S. Senate. Help me finish what the President started and fire Jeff Sessions on March 31st. Can you donate $5 today and help us win? #MAGAhttps://t.co/GX6Sb08RQj pic.twitter.com/BelrdP76yN — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) March 11, 2020

On Friday President Trump again slammed his former and fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

President Trump tore into former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Friday evening.

The President took a shot at turncoat Sessions and told the people of Alabama not to trust the former AG.

TRUMP: 3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville, the true supporter of our MAGA agenda!

3 years ago, after Jeff Sessions recused himself, the Fraudulent Mueller Scam began. Alabama, do not trust Jeff Sessions. He let our Country down. That’s why I endorsed Coach Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville), the true supporter of our #MAGA agenda! https://t.co/pCi7jftce2 https://t.co/sAn1VbxNwc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Jeff Sessions tweeted to President Trump in response saying, “I did my duty and you’re damn fortunate I did!”

Tuberville’s a coward who is rightly too afraid to debate me. He says you’re wrong on China & trade. He wants to bring in even more foreign workers to take American jobs. That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine or Alabama’s. I know Alabama. Tuberville doesn’t. — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) May 23, 2020

What a joke.

Sessions was AWOL for two years as Attorney General and TURNED ON TRUMP the same week he was sworn in!

Senatorial candidate Tommy Tuberville responded to Jeff’s attacks on Saturday.

Tommy Tuberville: Jeff Sessions is so desperate, he told Donald Trump to thank him for the immoral and unconscionable Russia investigation! The only people who seem to agree are Democrats. Help me keep him from “helping” President Trump (and the Democrats) again here!

@JeffSessions is so desperate, he told @realDonaldTrump to thank him for the immoral & unconscionable Russia investigation! The only people who seem to agree are Democrats. Help me keep him from “helping” President Trump (and the Democrats) again here! — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) May 23, 2020

