https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-korea-kim-chairs-meeting/2020/05/23/id/968731

North Korea is considering increasing the country’s “nuclear war deterrence” following a meeting that was chaired by leader Kim Jong Un, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.

The meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea also discussed putting the nation’s strategic armed forces on high alert, and increasing the standing army’s firepower.

Kim discussed fixing “unreasonable machinery and compositional defects” of the military, adding that this issue kept the organization from its capacity to better defend against itself from “foreign forces,” according to KCNA.

State media also released photos of Kim purportedly at the meeting, including one of him standing in front of a presentation board with a long white pointer held toward what looks like a blurred out, black-and-white photo.

The report is the first apparent confirmation of Kim’s activities since he was photographed at a May Day ceremony opening a fertilizer plant — his first public appearance in three weeks. On April 11, he chaired a meeting of the party’s central committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

