Joe Biden says the NAACP endorses him.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says: Hey, Joe, not so.

“Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a comment about the NAACP’s endorsement,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement. “We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.”

The statement from the civil rights organization came after Biden claimed during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” that the group has endorsed him every time he has run for office.

“Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run,” Biden said. “Take a look at the record.”

But Johnson said in his statement said that “the NAACP has one mission and that is fighting for and advancing our Black communities towards an equitable reality.”

“Our primary focus at this moment is to ensure that our communities that have been victims of domestic terrorism and disproportionately impacted by this pandemic have the opportunity to cast their powerful vote come November,” Johnson said.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, got in some hot water when sat down for an online interview with Charlamagne tha God (pictured above) for his popular radio show on Friday, at one point telling the host that if you support President Trump “then you ain’t black.”

Here’s the exchange:

CHARLAMAGNE: Listen, you gotta’ come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November, we got more questions.

BIDEN: You got more questions — Well, I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.

Biden later said he was just joking.

But after a lot of bad press, Biden, 77, was eventually pushed into sorta’ kinda’ apologizing. Biden expressed regret for his remarks during a phone conversation with The U.S. Black Chambers Inc., and offered some thoughts about his conversation with Charlamagne.

“The bottom line of all of this perhaps I was much too cavalier,” Biden said. “I know that the comments have come off like I was taking the African American vote for granted but nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” he said. “No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Charlemagne tha God said later he was not impressed with his conversation with Biden.

“My takeaway from the conversation was I heard him talking about things he did for black people back in the day, but you know ‘What have you done for me lately’ is my motto,” he said on CNN late Friday.

