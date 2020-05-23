https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499322-nc-sees-coronavirus-cases-surge-in-highest-single-day-total

North Carolina saw coronavirus cases surge Saturday, marking its highest single-day count of new cases to date.

On Friday, 1,107 more people tested positive for the virus in the state, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported Saturday.

NC is seeing its highest one-day number of lab-confirmed #COVID19 cases w/ 1,107 cases reported. Please practice the 3 Ws–wear a face covering, wait 6 ft apart & wash hands frequently. We need to work together to protect our families, friends & neighbors. https://t.co/mTjsPtHj6K pic.twitter.com/ZAWTyW3OKu — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) May 23, 2020

The rise in cases comes one day after the state began phase two of reopening its economy, which includes expanding restaurant capacity to 50 percent and reopening camps for children.

Businesses that are at higher risk for spreading the virus, such as bars and gyms, remain closed in the state.

“Phase two runs through at least Friday, June 26, unless changed or canceled,” NCDHHS said in a tweet Saturday.

North Carolina is one of several states that scaled back restrictions before Memorial Day weekend in order to stimulate its economy.

As of Saturday, the state has recorded 22,725 cases of the virus, according to NCDHHS.

