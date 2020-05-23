https://www.westernjournal.com/never-forget-states-banned-religious-gatherings-kept-liquor-flowing/

I get it: There’s a utilitarian reason for keeping liquor stores open during a pandemic. No, it’s not so you can buy a bottle of chardonnay to share with your wife while you hunker down and share your lockdown woes. You’re not the concern. Hardcore alcoholics — the ones who are dependent on the sauce…

The post Never Forget That These States Banned Religious Gatherings but Kept the Liquor Flowing appeared first on The Western Journal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...