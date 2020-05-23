https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/nursing-home-abuser-made-video-asserting-black-people-supposed-rule-earth/

(ZERO HEDGE) The culprit behind the horrific beating of an elderly man at a nursing home in Detroit made a YouTube video in which he asserted that “black people are supposed to rule the earth.”

Footage emerged yesterday of a man later identified as 20-year-old Jadon Hayden beating up a defenseless elderly white man by repeatedly punching him in the face.

Content Hayden had previously uploaded to his YouTube channel suggested he holds black supremacist beliefs.

“The black race is the chosen race, the black race was supposed to rule the earth, but now…they have to go to the white man for everything and that’s not good,” Hayden says in one video.

